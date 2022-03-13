Experts cautiously optimistic as COVID-19 pandemic enters third year

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. As the COVID-19 pandemic stretches into a third year, many experts are expressing cautious optimism that Canada has passed the need for lockdowns and the widespread safety protocols that marked much of the last 24 months. THE CANADIAN PRESS/NIAID-RML via AP