Pet dog infected with avian flu but risk to public is low, federal government says

Colorized transmission electron micrograph of Avian influenza A H5N1 viruses (seen in gold) grown in MDCK cells (seen in green) as shown in this undated handout photo. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says a domestic dog has been infected with H5N1 avian flu for the first time in Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-CDC/Cynthia Goldsmith via NIH *MANDATORY CREDIT*