Solo Bowl: Canadians ditching NFL championship parties amid COVID spread

Marc Horton and his wife Alicia pose in this 2020 handout photo. Marc Horton's annual Super Bowl parties are usually epic, day-long events, garnering so much attention, the host says, that he had to create a waitlist for those eager to enjoy the festivities in the future. This year's soiree in Keswick, Ont., will be exclusive to Horton and his wife Alicia however, as wild winter spread of COVID-19 meant cancelling the big bash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Marc Horton