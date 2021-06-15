Some long-wear makeup linked to toxins harmful to health and environment, study says

Equipment used to test for PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) in drinking water is seen at Trident Laboratories in Holland, Mich., June 18, 2018. A paper published Tuesday in Environmental Science & Technology Letters finds that many common cosmetic products contain signs of a class of chemicals known as polyfluoroalkyl substances — or PFAS — that can contaminate water systems for generations and have been linked to serious health risks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-The Grand Rapids Press, Cory Morse