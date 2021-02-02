Pandemic cuisine: Odd pairings, old favourites on the menu

This Jan. 30, 2021, photo shows Rex Chatterjee with an Oreo cookie in one hand and a glass of rose in the other at his home in Amagansett, N.Y. Whether it’s odd food pairings or the embrace of long-despised kimchi, beets or broccoli, the pandemic has had a strange impact on food cravings that goes beyond the joy of comfort eating. (Carlyn Coy via AP).