As more notable Canadians join Threads, will the Twitterati flock over?

A record-setting 100 million users have signed up for Meta's new Threads app. It's the latest in a slate of options for would-be Twitter emigres, including Bluesky — which is by invitation only for now — and Mastodon, where one toots instead of tweets.This photo, taken in New York on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, show the logo for Meta's new app Threads, right, and that of Twitter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP - Richard Drew