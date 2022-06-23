FDA bans Juul e-cigarettes tied to teen vaping surge

FILE - An electronic cigarette from Juul Labs is seen on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Pembroke Pines, Fla. Federal health officials on Thursday, June 23, 2022 ordered Juul to pull its electronic cigarettes from the U.S. market, the latest blow to the embattled company widely blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)