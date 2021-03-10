EXPLAINER: Why is Harry and Meghan's son not a prince?

FILE - In this Friday Dec. 11, 2020 file photo, Britain's Prince William and Kate, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children, Prince Louis, left, Princess Charlotte and Prince George arrive for a special pantomime performance at London's Palladium Theatre. One of the most dramatic claims in Prince Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey was that their son was denied a royal title, possibly because of the color of his skin. Queen Elizabeth II has nine great-grandchildren, including Archie. They are not princes and princesses, apart from the three children of Prince William, who is second in line to the throne and destined to be king one day. (Aaron Chown/Pool via AP, file)