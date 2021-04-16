Retired Ohio sheriff and tiny K-9 partner die the same day

This 2006 image provided by John Hoffart shows then Sheriff Dan McClelland and his small police dog Midge at the Geauga County, Ohio, sheriff's department. Both died on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. McClelland after a lengthy battle with cancer and Midge, perhaps, of a broken heart. The family said they will be buried together. McClelland retired in 2016, after 13 years as sheriff, and 44 total in the department. The last ten with Midge, a drug-sniffing Chihuahua-rat terrier mix certified by Guinness World Records as the smallest police dog on the globe. (John Hoffart via AP)