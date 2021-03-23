Reputation of AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine marred by missteps

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 file photo, a health worker holds a vial of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered to emergency services personnel during a mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain. AstraZeneca’s release of encouraging data about its coronavirus vaccine from its U.S. trial raised hopes that the drug company could bury doubts about the shot and put a troubled rollout behind it. But just hours later, U.S. officials released an unusual statement expressing concerns AstraZeneca had included “outdated information” from its study and that it may have provided “an incomplete view of the efficacy data.” (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)