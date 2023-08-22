Patients in B.C. long-term care homes and N.W.T. hospitals displaced by wildfires

Nearly 900 seniors have been forced out of care facilities in a wildfire-ravaged region of British Columbia while the province has joined Alberta in receiving medical evacuees from the Northwest Territories, from where thousands of residents have escaped dangerous conditions. A resident is placed in an ambulance as paramedics assist in the evacuation of a seniors care facility due to wildfires, in Kelowna, B.C., Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck