Reversing Trump, US restores transgender health protections

In this May 5, 2021 photo, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra speaks at a health center in Washington. The Biden administration says the government will protect gay and transgender people against sex discrimination in health care. That reverses a Trump-era policy that sought to narrow the scope of legal rights in sensitive situations involving medical care. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said Monday that LGBTQ people should have the same access to health care as everyone else. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)