PepsiCo goes Beyond Meat in new partnership

FILE - In this July 9, 2015, file photo, Pepsi bottles are on display for sale at a supermarket in Haverhill, Mass. PepsiCo Inc. reports earnings, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. PepsiCo, which makes Frito Lay chips and Quaker cereals, is getting a boost as more U.S. consumers eat breakfast and snack at home. The Purchase, New York-based company said Tuesday, April 28, 2020, that its organic sales grew 7.9% in the first quarter. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)