“Thanks for all you do!” Karen Northcott of the Westside Health Network Society called to a volunteer heading home after picking out a potted flower at the society’s Volunteer Appreciation Drive Through Friday.
Since the society was unable to hold its annual Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they thanked their volunteers by holding a drive-thru where volunteers could pick out a potted flower or a vegetable plant and enjoy a baked goodie.
About 75 people volunteer for the society, offering services such as driving seniors to medical appointments, preparing taxes for low-income seniors and making visits.
“Despite the challenges we all have had during the pandemic, the selfless volunteers offered their time and talent for seniors,” said Sonia Newman of the Westside Health Network Society, noting some seniors are alone and scared during the pandemic.
“We’re grateful to the volunteers for going above and beyond.”
The pandemic has challenged the society to adapt and revisit what works and what doesn’t.
The popular Walk N Talk program, which had been cancelled because of COVID-19, will soon be moving online through Zoom, much to the delight of local seniors who can hardly wait.
Coffee and visits have moved from in-person to over the telephone.
The society is working with the library to offer online digital literacy tutorials once or twice a month to help seniors with the computers, tablets and smartphones.