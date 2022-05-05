Air service between Kelowna and Winnipeg via low-cost carrier Swoop will begin again on Friday.
The airline, a subsidiary of WestJet, also offers flights out of Kelowna to Edmonton and Toronto.
Swoop began service between Kelowna and Winnipeg in May 2019 but paused it because of the pandemic.
“We know how important affordable air travel is to the recovery of the tourism economy and we are proud to mark this occasion,” Swoop representative Bert van der Stege said in a company release Thursday.
The released indicated a one-way ticket between Kelowna and Winnipeg costs $79, including all taxes and fees.