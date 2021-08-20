An Edmonton baker's quest for a fresh company logo cooked up a symbol strikingly similar to the one used by the City of Kelowna.
Both look like stylized suns, filled with tiny triangle shapes inside a bright circle.
But the owner of Kinnikinnick Foods, a baker that specializes in treats free from gluten, dairy, and nuts, insists the resemblance is strictly a coincidence and merely indicates both he and the City of Kelowna must have good taste in design.
"Very interesting similarity," Kinnikinnick president and CEO Jerry Bigam agreed in an email. "However, I can tell you that we put in hours of time looking at alternatives and it developed from that."
"Looks like we, I hope, both have good judgement from two different directions," Bigam said.
The City of Kelowna adopted a new corporate logo in 2009, replacing one based on the iconic Sails sculpture downtown.
Almost immediately, there were suggestions its creator, local designer Phred Martin, had borrowed too freely from a design created two years earlier by a U.S. company called LandDesign for a corporate client called Sunhaven.
Martin rejected the insinuation, saying he'd never even seen the LandDesign image before coming up with Kelowna's new logo. It's one of the creations of which he is most proud, Martin told The Daily Courier.
Kinnikinnick adopted its new logo in 2018, replacing a somewhat similar though busier one that also included a rolling pin and banner. The old one didn't reproduce well on platforms such as Twitter and Facebook, Bigam said.
Kelowna civic officials, who say the city's logo represents pine cones, sunflowers, and Indigenous baskets, don't seem in a mood to take up any challenge of copyright infringement against Kinnikinnick.
"I had hoped to avoid a logo controversy during my time as mayor, but that's the way the cookie crumbles," Mayor Colin Basran said.
"Imitation is the highest form of flattery, I guess," he said. "So we'll take it as a compliment and hope that the company's taste in logos can be matched by the taste of their products."