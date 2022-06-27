Tom Dyas, a Kelowna businessman who ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2018, will make an announcement on “the future of Kelowna” on Wednesday.
He is scheduled to address reporters at 7 p.m. at Rutland Centennial Hall, 215 Shepherd Rd.
Days took on incumbent Colin Basran, a former friend, in the 2018 election. Basran defeated Dyas handily, winning 57.8% of the vote to the 29.3% claimed by Dyas. Two other candidates gained 12% between them.
Dyas and Basran took a holiday to New York City together in the fall of 2017 to celebrate Basran’s 40th birthday. They also worked together in 2018 on bid by the Kelowna Rockets to host the 2020 Memorial Cup.
In September 2018, Dyas announced he would run against Basran in that fall’s civic election. He said then, among other things, that there was a lack of strong leadership at City Hall.
“He was a little taken aback, I suspect,” Dyas said of Basran’s reaction when he told him he would run against for mayor.
“I hope to always consider him a friend - that is the idea,” Dyas said. “Does this change how that relationship works? For certain. That’s not rocket science.”
After Basran won the mayoral election, Dyas said he hoped the two would repair their relationship, likening it to how people sometimes play on different teams or compete in business and yet are friendly toward one another.
Basran has not yet announced if he is going to run for a third term as mayor in the fall election.