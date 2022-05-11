A Kelowna service club with deep roots in the community, but a steadily declining membership, hopes a new youth movement will provide rejuvenation in the future.
There used to be as many as 500 members of five Kiwanis clubs in the greater Kelowna area. But less than 20 people are active now and the one remaining club is known as the Kiwanis Club of the Central Okanagan.
"Our membership has been declining quickly, like with a lot of service clubs,” group spokesperson Wendy Falkowski said Wednesday in an interview. “The world has changed, of course, but it’s also partly our own fault for not working hard to bring in new members. We’re going to try our best to turn that around.”
A key strategy, borrowed from Kiwanis organizations in the U.S., will be to launch a Kiwanis Key Club in a local high school this fall.
“In some places between California and Alaska, the Key Clubs have more members than there are adult Kiwanians,” Falkowsiki said.
Like the main organization, the Key Clubs focus on raising money for good causes and promoting volunteerism and good citizenship. The clubs offer youngsters a chance to burnish their resumes in hopes of getting a job or landing a place at a prestigious college or university.
“It’s a model that’s worked very well in other communities, so we’re hoping it will take off in Kelowna, too,” said Falkowski, who has been active with Kiwanis for 33 years.
Over the years, the Kiwanis club has raised money for child-focused activities such as school breakfast programs, recreational offerings, and literacy initiatives.
“Our new motto is, ‘Kids need Kiwanis, and Kiwanis needs you',” Falkowski said.
Perhaps the most visible sign of the group’s involvement in Kelowna’s civic life was the construction in 1976 of the Kiwanis Tower on Bernard Avenue, a high-rise for low-income seniors. Citing membership declines and the operational challenges of maintaining the building, the club sold the build in 2016 for $4.5 million.
That led to a $4 million donation to the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation and a $500,000 donation to the Central Okanagan Foundation. The interest generated from the donations is used annually to fund a variety of projects and scholarships for young people.
“We wanted to use the money like that so, whatever happens, the Kiwanis name will always be represented in Kelowna,” Falkowski said.
- To mark its 75th year of existence in Kelowna, and to try to draw new members, the Kiwanis Club of the Central Okanagan will host a meeting May 17 at the Rotary Centre for the Arts. The event begins at 4:15 p.m. with a presentation and speakers at 4:45 p.m.
For more information, see kiwaniskelowna.org or contact Wendy Falkowski at wendyfalkowski@outlook.com