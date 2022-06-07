This year’s inductees to the Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame will be announced June 14.
In a Tuesday release, the organization did not name the three inductees but offered clues as to their identities.
One is said to be known as ‘Mr. Basketball’ locally; one is a runner who competed with the Canadian national team; the third person was an elite level soccer player.
After the inductees are named next Tuesday, they will get their formal recognition at an event in November.
The Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame was created in 2008. It currently has 60 members, made up of outstanding athletes, teams, coaches, and sports builders.
No inductees were admitted in 2020 owing to the pandemic, and the 2021 event was a virtual affair.