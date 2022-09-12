Dan Albas, Tracy Gray, and Mel Arnold all backed Poilievre during the leadership campaign, and he received some of his highest vote totals in the Okanagan.
“Congratulations to Pierre Poilievre - epic first ballot victory with over 68% of the points. Amazing!” Albas, MP for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola wrote on his Facebook page.
“Congratulations to our new leader and his wife Anaida with a decisive win of confidence,” Gray tweeted.
Poilievre’s popularity among Conservative party members in the Okanagan was among the highest levels in the country, riding-by-riding breakdowns of the vote show.
In North Okanagan-Shuswap, Arnold’s riding, Poilievre drew 78.6% of the vote; in Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola, Albas’ riding, he got 76.7%; and in Gray’s riding of Kelowna-Lake Country he got 75.6%.
His greatest margin of victory was in the riding of South Okanagan-West Kootenay, which includes Penticton and all communities to the south along Highway 97. In the riding, currently held by NDP MP Richard Cannings, 80.2% of Conservative party members backed Poilievre.
“The number of people that became members of the Conservative party because of Pierre, and the record number of votes he received, gives him a mandate to no only make the Conservatives a stronger Opposition party, but ultimately lead the party into the next election in a very strong position to form the next government,” Helena Konanz, a two-time candidate for the Conservatives in the riding, said in a statement.
In all four Okanagan ridings, the second-place finisher in the leadership race was Leslyn Lewis, at about 12% of the vote, with Jean Charest a distant third at five percent.
Poilievre’s highest level of support in B.C. was 86.2% in the riding centred around Prince George.