Kelowna's Home for the Holidays fundraiser in support of the Central Okanagan Hospice Association will again be a virtual event.
Traditionally, the in-person tours of lavishly decorated homes draw hundreds of participants.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced a switch in 2020 to an online event and the same format will be used this year.
Professionally produced tours of five gorgeously decorated homes will be shown online on Nov. 27 and again on Dec. 5. Those who've bought $30 tickets in advance can enjoy the presentations.
For more information and to buy tickets, see hospicecoha.org