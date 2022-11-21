Several new buildings could be built around Kelowna’s old train station-turned-pub in the downtown north end.
Plans now under review by municipal officials show a five-storey mixed-use building, one storey commercial building, and an expansion of an existing liquor store next to the station, at the northeast corner of Ellis Street and Clement Avenue.
Kelowna’s train station opened in 1926 when construction of a spur line from Vernon was completed. Passenger service was discontinued in the mid-60s, but freight service continued until 2013.
The city approved plans for a redevelopment of the heritage site more than a decade ago but only the pub, renovated from what had been the vacant and derelict train station, and liquor store were completed.
For the new proposal to proceed, a heritage revitalization agreement would need to be approved by the city.
“The buildings have been designed to be compatible with, and subordinate to and distinguishable from, the historic train station building and they take their cues from the historic place and industrial character of the area,” reads part of the application from Calgary-based Kasian Architecture.