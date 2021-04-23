Vernon police are trying to identify a man who appeared to be pointing a gun at people outside a Vernon business on April 10.
Police say the man pointed the gun at two people in the 2500 block of 27th Avenue about 12:45 a.m.
The suspect, unknown to the victims, emerged quickly from the alley and pointed what appeared to be a large handgun at them. After a brief verbal exchange, the suspect then fled the scene, disappearing around the corner of the building, police said.
A search failed to find the suspect.
The incident was recorded in a well-lit parking lot on a video surveillance system.
“This is a serious incident and every effort is being made to identify the person who is responsible for this crime,” said Const. Chris Terleski of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.
The suspect is described as an adult Caucasian male, 30-35 years old, approximately six feet tall, with dark, short brown hair and longer side burns. He was wearing a green plaid jacket, a white shirt, baggy blue cotton pants and brown boots.
Anyone with information is ask to contact Const. Caston at 250-545-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.