The federal NDP has found their candidate to run in the Kelowna-Lake Country riding.
Second-year UBC Okanagan political science student Cade Desjarlais will challenge first-term incumbent Conservative MP Tracy Gray in the riding when the widely anticipated next federal election is called. Speculation is high that the writ could be dropped as early as this weekend.
Desjarlais was acclaimed as the NDP candidate in Kelowna-Lake Country Wednesday and said he has a lot he wants to do if he is elected MP.
“I am especially focused on the expansion of our health-care system to include mental health and pharmacare, while also addressing the (housing) affordability problem Kelowna residents and students know all too well,” he said.
“I am also determined to tackle climate change and I am very excited to see the NDP is just as committed.”
He also promised to fight for continued federal support for people as the community emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have a lot of work to do to build back our economy once this is all over,” he said. “I will always make sure that the voices of everyone in Kelowna-Lake Country, especially those who often go unnoticed, are heard.”
Desjarlais said despite his young age, he has an extensive background in community involvement, social justice and leadership. Currently, he sits on the UBCO Student Union’s board of directors and is its youngest member. On the board, he sits on the finance committee and the oversight committee.
He was involved with student government at the secondary school level as well, has advocated for accessible mental health resources in the community, worked on the Youth Action Advisory Council at the Foundry in Kelowna and with the Canadian Mental Health Association. He was awarded the Presidential Scholar’s Award at UBC in his first year.
Desjarlais was born in Kelowna and has lived in the Kelowna-Lake Country riding for 19 years. He said he hikes in the area, plays volleyball with friends, golfs with his parents and sister and enjoys what the area has to offer, such as its cafes and local breweries.
“I believe that the area should have are representative that not only protects it, but cares for the people who are also proud to call this inspiring place theirs too,” he said.
Phillip's nomination now official
Now it’s official.
Joan Phillip has officially received the nod to be the NDP candidate in Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola in the next federal election.
The party raised $10,000 for the campaign during its virtual nomination meeting.
In a statement, Phillip said: “I am honoured to have this opportunity to represent the people of the Central Okanagan- Similkameen-Nicola riding. We are all feeling the direct impacts of climate inaction in Ottawa with increasing drought, extreme heat and wildfires, as well as growing income inequality. If elected I would also focus on Universal Pharmacare, tax justice and the implementation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action.”
Some Ottawa pundits were saying Thursday Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could call an election on Sunday for Sept. 20.
Conservative Dan Albas is the incumbent in the COSN riding. Merritt teacher Sarah Eves will run for the Liberals.
Phillip finished third in the riding in the 2019 vote.