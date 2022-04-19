A 27-year-old Vernon man died after an all-terrain vehicle rolled down a steep embankment near Enderby on Saturday night.
A second man who was also riding the ATV managed to climb out to safety and was treated in hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
The incident occurred about 7 p.m. when the pair left the Cook Creek campground east of Enderby for what was supposed to be a quick ATV ride, police say. They were riding up the Cooke Creek Forest Service Road when the ATV went down an embankment at about the four kilometre mark.
Neither man was wearing a helmet, police say. “The investigation is ongoing and while causal factors have yet to be determined, alcohol is believed to be a factor,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Const. Chris Terleski said in a Tuesday release.