New cases of COVID-19 in B.C. continue to rise with 1,013 people testing positive for the disease on Wednesday. It was the highest one-day increase on record.
That pushed the total number of British Columbians infected since the onset of the pandemic to 100,048.
More than 85% of the new cases were in the Vancouver Coastal or Fraser Health regions.
Only 64 of the new cases, or six percent of the total, were in the Interior Health region, which has about 16% of B.C.'s population.
No information was provided Wednesday about what percentage of the new cases were due to variants of concern.
The passing of the 100,000 mark in the total number of people who've tested positive for COVID-19 is a grim milestone in the disease's progression and should be taken as a sign the pandemic is far from over, health officials said.
"The pandemic continues, and we will continue to face hurdles in our response," provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a joint statement.
About 660,000 British Columbians out of the province's population of 5.2 million people have been vaccinated. The government says the vaccination program is still on track to have all adults vaccinated by Canada Day.
"The more people who receive a vaccine, the safer we all are, which is why we are working around the clock to get vaccines into arms as quickly as possible," Henry and Dix said.
In the meantime, they urged people not to travel during the upcoming Easter long weekend outside of their local community.
"The risk for all of us is too great, which means any of our usual travel and holiday weekend gatherings need to be put on hold this year," they said.