A former private college in downtown Kelowna is now the site of a "one-stop" health centre.
The Outreach Urban Health Centre at 1649 Pandosy St. opened Monday. It's designed primarily to serve people with mental health and addictions issues.
It includes a supervised drug injection site which provides "supportive, hygienic environments where people can use drugs more safely," according to an Interior Health press release.
"Staff provide support including supplies, teaching on safer use, overdose response, and build relationships and connect clients to other health system supports such as nursing care and mental health and substance use services," IH says.
The permanent supervised drug injection site follows on the introduction in 2017 of a mobile service, in an modified recreational vehicle, that travelled between downtown Kelowna and Rutland.
Other IH drug-treatment and mental health services that had been located elsewhere in downtown Kelowna are also relocating to the new centre.
"Having a one-stop shop for these services will really help," the Interior Health press release quotes a man named "Devon", who is described as a regular drug user.
"Overdoses are getting more and more complicated with the toxicity of the drug supply," Devon says. "This is the only place I feel safe."
The building had previously been the site of the Vancouver Career College. It closed after 15 years in 2019, with company officials citing ongoing and serious street disorder related to the presence of a nearby homeless shelter.
"We have experienced a much higher volume of people in the neighbourhood leading to various unpleasant activities in and around our campus, leading to serious safety issues," college vice-president Edward Jonathon told Global Okanagan in 2018.
Spending plans reviewed by Kelowna-area politicians last month showed Interior Health has budgeted $2 million for the new outreach urban health centre, $800,000 of which comes from Central Okanagan property owners through their taxes.