A raft of proposed new rules for e-scooters in Kelowna could lead to just one company renting the devices this summer.
Only one of the four firms that currently rent scooters can comply with the new rules by the June 30 deadline, city council will hear Monday.
"This is due to variations in the equipment and technological capabilities of each company," states a staff report to council.
Among the proposed new regulations are banning e-scooter rentals from being ridden along the downtown waterfront from the Highway 97 underpass to Rotary Marsh, as well as four blocks of Bernard Avenue, which will be closed to vehicles this summer.
Other regulations would require e-scooter rental firms to submit biweekly reports to the city on how many warnings they've given to riders for improper use of the devices, introduce some sort of age-verification system so all riders are at least 18, and disabling a feature which allows one user to unlock several e-scooters.
Companies that can't meet the June 30 deadline for the new regulations would have their permit to operate cancelled. The staff report doesn't indicate which company says it can comply with everything being asked of it.
E-scooters have been popular but controversial additions to Kelowna streets this spring. The devices are rented about 1,700 times each day, on trips that average two kilometres and last 18 minutes.
Riders are supposed to wear helmets and stay off sidewalks, but many of them do neither, sparking numerous complaints to the city.