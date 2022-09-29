Luxury hotel brand Sutton Place Hotels have announced development plans for a hotel next to Kelowna airport.
The new Sutton Place Hotel Kelowna will be located right beside the terminal, the City of Kelowna announced in a Thursday afternoon media release.
“The Sutton Place Hotels are known for delivering exceptional guest experience,” said Kelowna Airport director Sam Samaddar. “Their reputation will allow The Sutton Place Hotel Kelowna at YLW to promote the Okanagan as a premiere destination.”
Design and development approval work will commence this year, with construction starting as early as late 2023. The hotel is expected to open in 2026.
The company was chosen after the airport advertised last year for expressions of interest from hoteliers interested in building a new property at YLW. The airport is providing the necessary land through a long-term lease.
No other details of the financing arrangement were provided in the city's news release.
Several years ago, the city revised the airport's capital development plan to allocate $32 million to pay for a parkade and road changes that would be constructed at the same time as a hotel on airport lands.
"A hotel right at the airport is increasingly viable because of the tremendous growth in passenger traffic," Samaddar said in a July 2019 interview.
“Through a partnership with a hotel provider, it also makes economic sense to build a parkade at the same time,” he said.
Eight of the nine Canadian airports that were busier than Kelowna’s in 2019 already had hotels next to the terminal. The exception was Billy Bishop Airport, on an island offshore of downtown Toronto.
Although passenger travel was decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic, recovery is well underway and projections are for 2022 numbers to be about 85% of the 2.2 million record level set in 2019.
Possible sites for a hotel and parkade are the existing long-term lot south of the terminal, or directly across from the main building on what is now the short-term parking lot, Samaddar said in the 2019 interview.
If YLW were to strike a partnership with a hotel provider, it would not likely sell the land needed to build the hotel. Instead, as is common elsewhere, the airport would create a concession relationship, with YLW getting a slice of the hotel’s business, Samaddar said.
"We wouldn’t be getting into the hotel business directly,” he said at the time.