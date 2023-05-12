Charge it? Expect to pay more for your taxes

A small Okanagan municipality is jumping on a retail trend by charging its citizens a fee to pay by credit card.
Lake Country council last week supported a plan to charge residents two per cent for using their credit cards to pay municipal bills.
That will actually be a reduction as the municipality moves away from a payment system handled by a third party to its own platform.
“We currently have the ability to pay using credit cards thorough our OptionPay system. However, right now if it’s used, it’s more than three per cent in fees. What we’re proposing is two per cent. This is part of our initiative of implementing the MyLakeCountry citizen-facing platform,” chief financial officer Trevor James explained to Lake Country councillors.
Some other Okanagan municipalities also use the OptionPay system. And some don’t accept credit cards at all.
“The fees OptionPay charges to the payer start at a minimum of $2 and are tiered based on the amount spent,” a report to Lake Country council said. “For example a $200 payment has a fee of $7.01 whereas a $1,000 payment has a fee of $31.50.
With OptionPay, online payments are possible, but paying by credit card in person isn’t.
The two per cent surcharge is something consumers are seeing more and more at retail outlets.
Credit card companies have always charged vendors for each transaction that used their cards, but they prohibited the vendors from passing those fees to consumers.
A class-action lawsuit settlement last fall allowed vendors to start charging fees up to 2.4 per cent. The amount vendors are charged depends on the type of credit card used.
“The cost of fees can range from 0.92 per cent for a Mastercard that doesn’t offer rewards to 2.08 per cent for a Visa premium card in person and 1.45 per cent for a Visa without rewards to 2.54 per cent for Mastercard premium cards when paying online,” the Lake Country report said.
“Why two per cent? You can actually only charge a surcharge that covers the cost to accept credit cards. The idea is you can’t make a profit on it and we also don’t want to incur a loss,” said James. “We estimate around two per cent will achieve that cost recovery.”
Other municipalities in the province charge fees ranging from 1.75 to 2.3 per cent, the report said. Local governments in the Okanagan have a variety of approaches to credit card payments.
Kelowna doesn’t charge fees for smaller payments, but does if someone wants to pay their property taxes with a credit card.
“The City of Kelowna has recently provided the option for customers to pay their property taxes with a credit card. At an average of 2.3 per cent per transaction amount being charged back to the city, these costs could become significant to the City of Kelowna.
“Finance staff recommended that they not be borne by all citizens but instead be recovered directly from the customers who choose to use this option to pay.
“Customers can still pay with debit, cash or cheque if they do not wish to pay the credit card fee,” acting controller Matt Friesen wrote in an emailed response to The Daily Courier.
The Central Okanagan regional district doesn’t charge for credit card use.