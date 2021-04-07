Bernier

Maxime Bernier, leader of the People's Party of Canada, plans to hold public rallies against COVID-19 containment measures in Penticton, Kelowna, and Vernon on Thursday. Bernie is shown here visiting a Penticton winery in 2019.

 File

The leader of a fringe federal party plans to hold several public rallies in the Okanagan on Thursday.

Maxime Bernier of the People's Party of Canada is scheduled to speak at rallies in Penticton, Kelowna, and Vernon.

On Wednesday, Bernier was tweeting against "sanitary fascists" who he says are using unnecessarily stringent measures to try to control the COVID-19 pandemic. Bernier has also called for the "lockdown hell" to end, and he opposes mandatory vaccines and the prospect of vaccine passports.

Bernier plans to speak at the Gyro Park band shell in Penticton today at 2 p.m. A 5:30 p.m. appearance at The Sails in Kelowna was added to his schedule late.
 
He’s scheduled to appear at Harvest Church in Kelowna on Friday at 9 a.m. and Polson Park band shell in Vernon at 1 p.m.
 
He’s also got stops set for Salmon Arm and Kamloops.
 
"We would like everyone who would like to see Maxime Bernier but maybe worked during the day to have an opportunity to do so," Kyle Delfing, who ran for the PPC in the riding of North Okanagan-Shuswap, tweeted of the early evening rally in Kelowna.

Gatherings of this type are against current public health orders.

Last month, the provincial government increased the fine that can be issued to people who attend events that violate the public health orders from $230 to $575. The increase was necessary, Solicitor General Mike Farnworth said, because of the number of people showing up at anti-mask rallies such as the ones that have been held regularly in Kelowna.

"I am disappointed that a small minority of British Columbians continue to put their health and the health of others at risk by attending unsafe gatherings," Farnworth said in a statement. This selfish behaviour needs to stop, and police and provincial enforcement authorities will be able to issue these new fines immediately," Farnworth said.

However, Kelowna police said at the time that no fines had been issued to people attending anti-mask rallies, though organizers of such events have received $2,300 tickets.

"When we are dealing with a large crowd like this, our focus is on keeping the peace and maintaining officer safety," Kelowna RCMP Supt. Kara Triance said after a mid-February event billed as a "mega rally" that drew several hundred people downtown.

Since March 1, City of Kelowna bylaw officers have responded to 63 complaints about alleged non-compliance with COVID-19 provincial health orders.

Of those complaints, eight were referred to provincial public health officers, five were referred to WorkSafeBC, and two were referred to the RCMP, City of Kelowna spokesman Tom Wilson said in an email.
 
Bernier left the Conservative Party of Canada to found the People's Party of Canada in 2019. It ran candidates in 315 of the country's 328 federal ridings in that year's election, drawing 1.6% of the popular vote.

The People's Party of Canada's four Okanagan candidates fared somewhat better, drawing 2.2% of the vote.

Asked for its perspective on Bernier's plan to hold rallies in the Okanagan, Interior Health responded with this statement:

"Under current public health orders, non-essential travel (even between different regions of Interior Health) is not recommended and large gatherings are not permitted. People should avoid any activities that put themselves, their loved ones and their communities at risk.

"When we become aware of events or gatherings that violate provincial orders, we will attempt to contact the organizer and, if required an in consultation with RCMP/bylaw, come to the location to ensure compliance," the IH statement said. 

For its part, the Kelowna RCMP communications office did not respond to an email sent Wednesday asking what action, if any, is planned by police in connection with Bernier's rallies.