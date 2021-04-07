The leader of a fringe federal party plans to hold several public rallies in the Okanagan on Thursday.
Maxime Bernier of the People's Party of Canada is scheduled to speak at rallies in Penticton, Kelowna, and Vernon.
On Wednesday, Bernier was tweeting against "sanitary fascists" who he says are using unnecessarily stringent measures to try to control the COVID-19 pandemic. Bernier has also called for the "lockdown hell" to end, and he opposes mandatory vaccines and the prospect of vaccine passports.
Gatherings of this type are against current public health orders.
Last month, the provincial government increased the fine that can be issued to people who attend events that violate the public health orders from $230 to $575. The increase was necessary, Solicitor General Mike Farnworth said, because of the number of people showing up at anti-mask rallies such as the ones that have been held regularly in Kelowna.
"I am disappointed that a small minority of British Columbians continue to put their health and the health of others at risk by attending unsafe gatherings," Farnworth said in a statement. This selfish behaviour needs to stop, and police and provincial enforcement authorities will be able to issue these new fines immediately," Farnworth said.
However, Kelowna police said at the time that no fines had been issued to people attending anti-mask rallies, though organizers of such events have received $2,300 tickets.
"When we are dealing with a large crowd like this, our focus is on keeping the peace and maintaining officer safety," Kelowna RCMP Supt. Kara Triance said after a mid-February event billed as a "mega rally" that drew several hundred people downtown.
Of those complaints, eight were referred to provincial public health officers, five were referred to WorkSafeBC, and two were referred to the RCMP, City of Kelowna spokesman Tom Wilson said in an email.
The People's Party of Canada's four Okanagan candidates fared somewhat better, drawing 2.2% of the vote.
Asked for its perspective on Bernier's plan to hold rallies in the Okanagan, Interior Health responded with this statement:
"Under current public health orders, non-essential travel (even between different regions of Interior Health) is not recommended and large gatherings are not permitted. People should avoid any activities that put themselves, their loved ones and their communities at risk.
"When we become aware of events or gatherings that violate provincial orders, we will attempt to contact the organizer and, if required an in consultation with RCMP/bylaw, come to the location to ensure compliance," the IH statement said.
For its part, the Kelowna RCMP communications office did not respond to an email sent Wednesday asking what action, if any, is planned by police in connection with Bernier's rallies.