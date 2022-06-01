Police in the North Okanagan are asking for the public’s help in finding 34-year-old Justin Tyler Howarth.
He is wanted for assault, assault with a weapon, theft, uttering threats, and pointing a firearm, Vernon RCMP Const. Chris Terleski said in a Wednesday release.
Howarth is considered violent and should not be approached, Terleski said. Anyone who knows where he is should call their local police or provide the information anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1.800.222.8477.
Howarth is 5’9”, weighs 146 lbs, has brown hair and blue eyes, police say.