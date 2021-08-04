The date is set but the details are still being worked out for this year's Pride Week.
The event will run from Sept. 10-19, and organizers are appealing for volunteers, sponsors, performers, and vendors to come forward.
Organizers are currently busy at work developing the programming, says Dustyn Baulkham, general manager of the Kelowna Pride Society.
The Pride Festival and March will take place Sept. 19.
Theme for this year's Pride Week is '25 Years of the Pride Movement - the Work is Not Done'. Baulkham says that's a nod to the beginnings of Kelowna Pride a quarter-century ago.
A scaled-down version of Pride Week was held in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, more than 12,000 people attended the festival and march in downtown Kelowna.
While those numbers aren't expected this year, the 2021 edition promises to be more of a return to normal, Baulkham says. All events and gatherings will comply with relevant COVID-19 guidelines.
For more information and to volunteer, see KelownaPride.com