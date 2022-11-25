Kelowna’s response to big snowstorms is now an all-hands on deck affair involving the city, fire department, transit, police, FortisBC, and the school district, council will hear Monday.
New this year, representatives of those and other agencies hold teleconferences several times a day when the city is being hit by a big storm.
“During these calls we share the weather forecast as well as progress updates on routes, strategies, equipment availability, and (road) treatment stockpiles,” infrastructure operations manager Geert Bos writes in a report to council.
During a typical winter’s day when snow removal is necessary, the city has about 50 workers who plow , sand, and shovel city streets and sidewalks, Bus says. They start as early as 4 a.m. and work as late as midnight, he says.
A fleet of about 40 pieces of city-owned equipment, including blade-equipped trucks, graders, and sanders is deployed along with six privately-owned sanders/plows across 1800 lane kilometres of roads.
While heavy snows invariably bring complaints about the city’s road-clearing efforts, Bos suggests the resources are reasonable for the task at hand.
“The City of Kelowna delivers a winter maintenance program that strikes a balance of creating good winter surface conditions, in a timely manner with balanced staff and equipment levels, that do not unduly impact property taxes,” he says.