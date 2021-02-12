People are invited (in small groups) to play a new game at the Okanagan Heritage Museum on Family Day.
The feature gallery at the Queenway Avenue museum is being transformed into a game called Artifact or Artifiction. Visitor can check out museum artifacts and decide if the story that goes with them is true or false.
The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Family Day. People attending need to pre-register their bubble at eventbrite.ca. Search for Artifact or Artifiction? A Family Day Special Event.
Admission to the museum is by donation suggested at $5 for individuals or $15 for families. Masks are required inside the museum.
On Feb. 19 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., the Kelowna Museums Society is holding a virtual opening celebration and trivia night. The event is free to attend. Register at eventbrite.ca. Search for Artifact or Artifiction: Opening Celebration.
-----
The Kelowna Art Gallery is offering Family Day activities virtually this year.
The gallery is providing free activity supply kits with all the materials needed to build a clay Weather Wall Hanging. The kits can be picked up at the gallery today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday noon-4 p.m., while supplies last.
On Family Day, young artists and their families can tune into the gallery’s website and social media channels to view an instructional video that will help guide them through the activity.
Families are then encouraged to show off their artwork on social media and tag @kelownaartgallery for a chance to win prizes.
The gallery at 1315 Water St. will also be open on Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with free admission.