A plan for another high-rise in downtown Kelowna drew more online interest in Ontario than it did in Kelowna.
Twenty-seven people participated in a virtual public information session hosted by the developer, Kerkhoff Construction, according to a report going to city council on Monday.
Among the participants, eight were in either Toronto or Brampton, Ont. Seven were from Kelowna.
There were two participants from Drumheller, Alta., and one each from Vancouver, Coquitlam, and Burnaby, the report states.
The new tower is proposed for the south-east corner of Doyle Avenue and St. Paul Street.
Municipal planners recommend council grant the necessary rezoning, saying the proposal conforms to various city objectives such as increasing the number of people who live in downtown Kelowna and making better use of existing infrastructure.
The Monday report to council does not indicate the building’s proposed height, but documents relating to the proposal received earlier this year by the city showed a 41-storey tower with 353 suites. A separate image showed a height of 35 storeys.