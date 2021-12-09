Memorial Arena in downtown Kelowna might one day rock and roll like it’s the 1980s all over again.
City council agreed Thursday to spend $20,000 to determine potential costs involved in making the old rink suitable for more events.
Although the 72-year-old arena is still used for hockey and some other sports, it doesn’t comply with current building code requirements for other public gatherings, city staffer Jim Gabriel told council.
In the “old days”, Gabriel noted, the arena hosted rock concerts.
It makes fiscal and practical sense for the city to try to broaden
the range of events that could be staged at Memorial Arena, city manager Doug Gilchrist said.
Investing in existing assets, to extend their lifespan and usefulness, is much less expensive than building new facilities which might also require the purchase of land, Gilchrist said.
He cited recent upgrades to the Kelowna Community Theatre, now almost 60 years old, which he said have led to more bookings, leading to more revenues for the city.
Memorial Arena was built in 1948 to honour the city residents who lost their lives in the Second World War.
In 2015, city officials estimated the rink’s remaining lifespan at at least 10 more years. There is no current plan for its demolition or replacement.
City-owned lands around Memorial Arena, over the years, have been used for a curling rink, public health building, and art gallery.