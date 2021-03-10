The most expensive condo ever listed in Kelowna is now for sale.
It's a 4,500 sq.-ft. penthouse, plus a 2,600 sq.-foot patio, atop the 36-storey ONE Water Street.
At $10 million, it's almost three times more expensive than any other condo ever listed in Kelowna. It's only $700,000 less than the most expensive single-family home in Kelowna, according to B.C. Assessment.
The suite, which covers the entire top floor of the building, has floor-to-ceiling windows and views of Kelowna and Okanagan Lake.
ONE Water Street is the tallest building between Vancouver and Calgary. The tower has been built by North American Development Group and Kerkhoff Construction.
"Our goal with the ONE Water Street Reserve Collection is to provide an elevated living experience for discerning buyers seeking access to the natural beauty of B.C.'s renowned lake and wine regions, while experiencing the conveniences and amenities of luxurious condominium living," Henry Bereznicki, managing partner of North American Development Group, states in a press release.
"The penthouse is truly the crown jewel of the collection," he says. "We believe it will attract demand from a top-tier buyer looking to expand their real estate portfolio with a bespoke, landmark property."
Building amenities include two outdoor pools, lounging area with fire pit enclaves, health club, and pickleball court.
"There has been a surge in demand for luxury properties outside of major metropolitan areas since the start of the pandemic, launching cities like Kelowna onto the national and global map," says Don Kottick, president and CEO of Sotheby's International Realty Canada, which is handling the sale of the penthouse suite.