The boyfriend of a Vernon woman who strangled and stabbed her more than 90 times was sentenced Monday to at least 23 years in prison for murder.
Jack Sepple was jailed for life Monday at Chelmsford Crown Court in England. He had pleaded guilty to killing Ashley Wandsworth, 19, in February after she moved to England to be with him.
“Today, Ashley’s family and friends can know that justice has been served,” Detective Superintendent Scott Egerton, who led the case against Sepple, said in a release posted on the Essex police website.
“When Ashley came to the U.K, her family could never have imagined the horror they’ve been faced with,” Egerton said. “At just 19, Ashley had a bright future ahead of her. She had dreams and passions she wanted to pursue and these would have been a reality had it not been for Sepple; he took all that away from her,” Egerton said.
“Nothing will bring Ashley back, but I hope her family and friends find some comfort afforded by the sentence,” he said.
Wadsworth met Sepple online and, against the misgivings of her parents, she moved to England. On Feb. 1, two of Wadsworth’s friends received text messages from Ashley saying she needed help and wanted to leave Sepple.
They went to a home in the Tennyson Road of Chelmsworth, near London, where Wadsworth was staying.
Though they could hear movement inside, no one came to the door, and they called the police. Officers forced their way in and found Sepple on his mobile phone alongside Wadsworth’s body.
Newspapers in England reported that Sepple had Facetimed Wadsworth's sister and shown her a picture of the body.
Sepple calmly told police he’d strangled and stabbed Wadsworth. Police found a blood-stained knife behind a radiator.
A post-mortem revealed Wadsworth had been stabbed more than 90 times and the bruising on her neck was consistent with strangulation.
English papers that covered the proceedings said Sepple had previously attacked Wadsworth, logged into her social media accounts and changed her passwords so she couldn't seek help. He killed her days before she was to return to Canada.
In statements posted on the Essex police website, her mother Christy Gendron said: “Your passion for Jack knew no bounds, but it seems that your love, trust, and support wasn’t returned. He didn’t want you to come home to those who truly loved you.
“My life will never be the same without you, Ashley. I will never be whole again,” Gendron wrote. “Ashley, Mommy loves you always.”