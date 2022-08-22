A wildlife rehabilitation centre for small mammals and birds was approved Monday by Kelowna city council.
The facility, said to be the first of its kind in Kelowna, will primarily treat injured and orphaned squirrels, marmots, chipmunks and birds such as robins, sparrows, and swallows.
Council agreed to approve the centre for 2605 O’Reilly Rd. even though planning staff said the property was too small for the intended use. The project’s overall benefits outweighed concerns about the lot size and where the centre is proposed to be on the property, councillors said.
“I think this is a long overdue investment in our community,” said Coun. Charlie Hodge. “There is no other wildlife rehabilitation centre like this in the Okanagan, which is a tragedy. I wish you all the success in the world.”
The centre would not be open to the public, with society representatives collecting the injured animals and bringing them in for treatment. Once recovered, the animals would be released in the area where they were found, as per Ministry of Environment orders.
The centre will be built on land owned by Trent and Maria Kitsch and provided to the Wild Things Rehabilitation society free of charge for at least five years.
Maria Kitsch said “hundreds” of neighbouring property owners were advised of the project and the vast majority were supportive.
Since the site is heavily forested, the rehab centre would have no visibility and minimal impact on the area, society founder Sydney Platz told council.
“Quite literally, no one would know we’re there, and that’s exactly what we want,” she said.