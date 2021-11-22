The Kelowna RCMP is fielding more calls for service so far this year than in either 2020 or 2019, councillors heard Monday.
But the number of some offences, such as residential and commercial break-ins, remain slightly below the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re responding to pre-pandemic levels of crime,” Kelowna RCMP Supt. Kara Triance said.
Compared to 2019, reports of assaults, domestic violence, sexual assault, and weapons offences have all increased, she said.
Similar to other places, Kelowna is experiencing a deterioration of “pro-social behaviours”, likely due in part to the effects of the ongoing pandemic, she said.
Those pressures on policing have been exacerbated by the challenges posed in recent months by three murders, a crane collapse that killed five people, and the June/July heatwave that killed 12 people in Kelowna, Triance said.
Coun. Gail Given questioned the accuracy of statistics that showed some offences, such as bike theft and shoplifting, were declining. She said that didn’t jibe with what the city was hearing from members of the public and business owners.
Triance replied the statistics reflected only those offences that were reported to police.
Coun. Mohini Singh told Triance the most frequent policing-related complaint she hears from people is why the police don’t “shut down” protests against COVID-19 public health orders.
Triance responded by referencing the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Judges have also ruled that demonstrations against the public health orders cannot be suppressed by police.
Coun. Ryan Donn noted council will soon consider the 2022 city budget and asked Triance what policing gaps exist.
She suggested she would like to see additional frontline officers, particularly in Rutland, and more investment in the serious crimes unit which she said was dealing with “unmanageable levels” of call volumes.