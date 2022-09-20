In 2007, Young wrote ‘The Shack’, about a man who gets an invitation to meet God after suffering a family tragedy. The book was on the New York Times’ best-sellers list for almost two years, and it was also made into a movie.
“Young will be sharing candidly on his experiences with The Shack, and also from his more recent publications ‘Crossroads’, ‘Eve’, and ‘The Lies We Believe About God’," states a release from Metro Community.
Tickets are $30. All proceeds from the event go toward Metro’s work with those who are experiencing poverty and homelessness.
Tickets at metrohub.ca