William Paul Young, author of 'The Shack', is coming to Kelowna on Oct. 1.
Canadian author William Paul Young will speak in Kelowna on Oct. 1 at an event hosted by Metro Community church.

In 2007, Young wrote ‘The Shack’, about a man who gets an invitation to meet God after suffering a family tragedy. The book was on the New York Times’ best-sellers list for almost two years, and it was also made into a movie.

“Young will be sharing candidly on his experiences with The Shack, and also from his more recent publications ‘Crossroads’, ‘Eve’, and ‘The Lies We Believe About God’," states a release from Metro Community.

Tickets are $30. All proceeds from the event go toward Metro’s work with those who are experiencing poverty and homelessness.

Tickets at metrohub.ca