More than twice as many people in the Interior Health region died of an illegal drug overdose in January as in the same month in 2020.
Twenty-three such fatalities were reported, compared to 10 a year earlier. Four people died in Kelowna in January of an illegal drug overdose.
Province-wide, there were 165 illegal drug overdoses in January, the highest total ever for the month.
The bleak numbers suggest 2021 is already shaping up to an even worse year for illegal drug overdose deaths, possibly surpassing the record 1,726 such fatalities reported across B.C. in 2020.
Vernon reported four illegal overdose deaths in January, a number equal to Kelowna's even though the North Okanagan city is only one-quarter the size of Kelowna.
There were 12 illegal overdose deaths in January across the entire Okanagan, compared to five in January 2020.
"The figures are heartbreaking, both in scale and for the number of families who are grieving over the loss of a loved one," chief coroner Lisa Lapointe said in a release.
"In the fifth year of this public health emergency, there is virtually no community in the province that hasn't been touched by this devastating loss of life," she said.
Almost one in five of January's illegal overdose deaths involved extreme concentrations of fentanyl, the coroners service says.
"The findings suggest that the already unstable drug supply in B.C. is becoming even deadlier, underscoring the urgent need for supervised consumption options, prescribing for safe supply, and accessible treatment and recovery services," Lapointe said.