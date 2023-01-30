By J.P. SQUIRE
Okanagan Newspaper Group
West Point Projects didn’t waste any time seeking the next level of city council approval for its cleverly-designed six-storey apartment building and townhouses at 1575 Bernard Ave. in Kelowna.
On Jan. 17, city council approved a rezoning and Official Community Plan amendment for approximately 150 units of long-term rental housing. On Jan. 19, the Kelowna company submitted an application to construct 156 rental units in a six-storey wood-frame building on Bernard Avenue and Noble Court. Development permit applications usually take several months for a planning staff review before coming back to council.
The clever design by Zeider Architecture of Calgary reflects a new trend in Kelowna, thanks to the city planning department. The design slides a line of two-storey townhouses underneath a four-storey apartment building with a two-storey parkade behind the townhouses.
Each of the nine townhomes fronting Bernard Avenue and Noble Court – seven two-bedroom units and two three-bedroom units at the corners – will have an outdoor patio space and its own parking spot.
“They are basically wrapped around the parkade,” explained city planner Trisa Atwood. “When you are looking at the plans, they don’t stand out as townhouses. They are integrated within the building so they blend in with the building.
“The reason we call them townhouses is they each have their own individual entrance from the street. They don’t have to go into a main lobby and walk down a hallway or anything; they are walk-up units.”
The city is seeing more and more of this design, she said, “because we’re trying to get developers to disguise their parkades. So a lot of them are wrapping the parkade with townhomes and the apartment kind of rises above.”
A development proposal currently in-stream at 1605 Gordon Dr. has a similar design, she noted.
“One of the projects that we, in the planning department, have always really liked is the Martin Lofts, a similar design, at Martin Avenue and Richter Street. When standing on the street, you wouldn’t necessarily go: ‘Oh, that one is a townhome and that is the apartment building.’ They are kind of meshed into the same building.”
One of the challenges with this proposed development on what some call the Bernard Avenue hill is a grade change along the lot so the parkade is a little more exposed on the south side.
The application by Zeider Architecture of Calgary shows a total of 21 studio, 76 one-bedroom, 57 two-bedroom, and two three-bedoom units.
The project receives a 10 per cent reduction in parking requirements due to its rental designation so it would have 144 spaces for residents and 20 for visitors in the partially-buried, two-level underground parkade. There would also be 118 spaces for long-term bike parking and six more for short-term.
The apartment would have its own
on-site management, dedicated concierge service, co-working lounge, games room, theatre, fitness centre, electric vehicle charging stations, bicycle repair and wash station, dog park and washing station, communal barbecues, 102 storage lockers – some on every level, yoga studios, family room, rooftop lounge and dining area, a landscaped terrace on the second floor and separate freight/move-in elevator.
Council voted 6-2 to support the project after a public hearing with councillors Gord Lovegrove and Ron Cannan opposed.
The multi-family apartment zone, also on three adjoining properties, usually allows a maximum of four storeys but this project is allowed six storeys because it is located on the Bernard Avenue public transit route.
However, it is also going into an older established neighbourhood including two- and three-storey apartments. At the public hearing, neighbours – many older generation – were sensitive to the size of a six-storey apartment, the loss of views from their Bernard Avenue hilltop, increased noise, increased traffic and above all, what seemed like a radical departure from a quiet church.