Kelowna city councillors excited by car elevator in new building
A six-storey mixed-use building in the South Pandosy neighborhood with a unique car elevator has been approved.
"It's a very attractive looking building in many ways," said Coun. Charlie Hodge, who nevertheless wondered about an apparent lack of amenities and green space.
City planner Terry Barton responded such considerations are more relevant when a building is residential in nature. "Fair enough," Hodge responded.
Developer Shane Worman said the car elevator would allow for much larger commercial premises on the ground floor than would otherwise be possible.
The vehicle elevator is being supplied by a Calgary-based company, council heard. It will only be accessible by people who work in offices located in the building.
"Trying to teach the public to use it would be complex, if not impossible," developer Shane Worman told council.
Brad Sieben said he hoped other developers would consider vehicle elevators in their future projects to create more density and office space. "It's always interesting to see new things," Sieben said.
Councillors said the vehicle elevator was creative, innovative and exciting.
