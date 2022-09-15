A 90-year-old home in the Abbott Street area has only “minor heritage value”, according to a report prepared by a consultant hired by the property owners.
The owners are seeking city permission to demolish the home at 267 Lake Ave. and build two new residences on the site, as well as a pool and pool house.
Since the property is one of several hundred within the Abbott Street Heritage Conservation District, established in the 1990s, special permission must be granted by the city to people wanting to demolish existing homes.
“This is another example of owners buying into the Heritage Conservation Area, demolishing a house and designing a new, modern building that does not fit into the neighbourhood,” Susan Ames, president of the Kelowna South Central Neighbourhood Association and a candidate for city council, said Thursday.
They hired a consultant whose report states that, since the home’s construction in 1932, it was owned and occupied by a succession of “middle-class working people”.
Although the home is described in city documents as an example of ‘Late Arts and Crafts-style’ of construction, the consultant says the home has been altered over the years and “could just as easily be described as an early suburban bungalow” or rancher.
Original windows have been replaced, the cladding is now vinyl siding, and the building in general fails to meet heritage value criteria set out in a document called ‘The Standards and Guidelines for the Conservation of Historic Places in Canada’, the consultant states in the report.
Unlike other homes in the neighbourhood, the one at 267 Lake Ave. is not listed on the city’s Heritage Register. “In conclusion, the subject house has only minor heritage value,” the report states.