Winds fanned the flames of the Brenda Creek fire Monday but the blaze did not expand much, officials say.
And while the B.C. Wildfire Service says "good progress" on protecting a critical B.C. Hydro transmission line, Interior Health says more than 65,000 Westsiders should nevertheless be prepared for a possible prolonged power outage.
"Due to the Brenda Creek wildfire, residents of Peachland, Summerland, West Kelowna, Westside Road, Westbank First Nation and portions of the Central Okanagan West electoral area should consider steps they need to remain safe in the event of any extended power outage due to wildfire," IH says in a release.
For its part, IH says it is adding power generators to health facilities to "ensure continuity of care" in the event of a long power outage.
The Brenda Creek fire is burning near south of the Okanagan Connector about 40 km from West Kelowna. The fire is near a B.C. Hydro transmission line, extending from a substation at Merritt, that provides the only electrical power source for tens of thousands of people.
In a Monday night update, the BCWS said the fire covered 450 ha and was out of control.
"While fire behaviour was elevated due to increased winds on the afternoon of July 19, perimeter growth was minimal," the BCWS release said.
Forty BCWS personnel are working the fire, as well as 16 municipal firefighters who are working to protect the transmission line.
Dozens of private properties and several provincial parks remain under evacuation alerts.