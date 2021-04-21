An attempt by some employees at Kelowna Cabs to decertify the union that represents them has failed.
In a Monday ruling, the Labour Relations Board dismissed the application to decertify the union.
The application did not have the 45% support that was required of the eligible workers, the LRB said.
“I am satisfied that certain employees’ application to cancel the union’s certification can be dismissed,” Brett Matthews, a vice-chair of the LRB, wrote in the ruling.
The union alleged that some of the people behind the decertification drive were not full-time employees and were connected to the company’s ownership.
Kelowna Cabs and the union that represents several dispatchers have been engaged in a dispute since the last contract expired in May 2019.
The company says the taxi business has been disrupted by the entry to the transportation market of ride-hailing services. It has attempted to replace the dispatchers with an app.
In a previous ruling, the LRB said the company was bargaining in bad faith, and ordered it to resume bargaining with the union, known as MoveUP.
The ill-fated decertification attempt, the union says, was another example of Kelowna Cabs trying to avoid bargaining for a new contract.
“Kelowna Cabs needs to stop playing games with people’s lives,” MoveUP union official Christy Slusarenko said in a release. “From the outset, this employer has played dirty tricks to try get rid of local jobs and workers.
“Hurting people in Kelowna by breaking the labour code with deceitful actions is shameful,” Slusarenko said.
Kelowna Cabs locked out the union members on Feb. 26.
The Daily Courier has reached out to Kelowna Cabs for comment.