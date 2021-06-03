Kelowna city councillors apparently need time to recover from participating in a virtual gathering of Canadian politicians.
No council meeting will be held on Monday.
In early June, an organization called the Federation of Canadian Municipalities holds its annual convention, often in large cities such as Montreal, Toronto, or Vancouver.
Hundreds of municipal politicians from around Canada normally fly in for several days of workshops and discussions, expensing the trip costs, hotel reservations, and related fees to their local taxpayers.
In 2019, the last time the FCM convention was held in person before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, seven of the nine Kelowna city councillors attended that year's gathering, in Quebec City.
Five of West Kelowna's city councillors also attended that year's FCM. Combined, the communities of Penticton, Vernon, Lake Country, Summerland, and Peachland, sent just four councillors.
Kelowna city councillors typically cancel the first Monday meeting scheduled for after the FCM convention to allow for rest and recuperation after the event and associated travel.
This year, the FCM convention was an entirely virtual affair because of the pandemic, with 16 one-hour workshops offered online.
The convention started on Monday and ended Thursday, with councillors from around Canada choosing to participate remotely, or not.
Even though there was no travel required, a decision was still made months ago not to hold a Kelowna city council meeting on the first Monday in June. The next meeting is June 14.