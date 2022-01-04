The peak period for Omicron cases in B.C. will likely come within the next few weeks, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday.
Based on the variant’s progression in other areas of the world, Henry outlined what she expected would be the time it will take for peak Omicron to be achieved in B.C.
“I won’t venture to say, but I hope that it will be shorter than another four to six weeks, for sure,” Henry said.
In other areas, Omicron case counts rose sharply for about one month then declined almost as quickly.
Toronto Mayor John Tory said Tuesday that people there should expect an Omicron peak in four to six weeks. Henry said that was a “probably more pessimistic” outlook than she would have made.
Omicron accounts for more than 80% of all new COVID-19 cases in B.C., Henry said and many more people will get sick in the weeks ahead given the high transmissibility of the variant.
Measures taken to slow the spread of the virus are intended to reduce the number of people who will get sick in a relatively short period, she said. That will help to limit the strain on the hospitals from people requiring specialized treatment or intensive care, she said.
“If we can flatten out (the pace of new infections), then we protect better our health care system,” she said.